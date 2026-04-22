Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3124 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 907.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

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Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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