Berenberg Bank Cuts Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 86

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 to GBX 86 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 164 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.67.

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Crest Nicholson Stock Down 1.0%

CRST opened at GBX 69.33 on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 59.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 198.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.33. The stock has a market cap of £177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

In other news, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total value of £69,576.27. Also, insider Gillian Kent acquired 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.52. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,598. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

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Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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