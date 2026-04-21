Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNW. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,914 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $181,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,341.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 17,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $449,874.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,808.51. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.82. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

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Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company’s offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat’s core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

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