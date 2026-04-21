InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1667.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IFRX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IFRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx
InflaRx Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.
Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.
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