InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1667.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFRX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx Trading Down 3.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,316,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in InflaRx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,757,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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