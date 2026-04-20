Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Canerector Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,972,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,002,000 after buying an additional 2,379,395 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,936,000 after buying an additional 2,169,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,478,000 after buying an additional 1,818,125 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical de‑risking — reports of an Israel–Lebanon ceasefire lifted investor risk appetite and helped push the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting VOO’s gains. S&P 500 Hits New Record High Amid Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: Lower geopolitical war risk — comments that progress may be made on Iran reduced tail‑risk priced into markets, supporting equity futures and ETF flows into large‑cap S&P exposure. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership — recent strength has been concentrated in a set of tech names (not just the Magnificent 7), which is fueling the S&P 500 advance and boosting VOO since large-cap tech carries heavy index weight. 10 Tech Stocks Soar In The New Rally — None Are Magnificent 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary favoring accumulation — several outlets and analysts are calling this a buying opportunity for broad S&P exposure, a sentiment that can support flows into VOO but is not a guaranteed catalyst. ‘Time to Stock Up,’ Says Investor About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Product comparisons/positioning — articles comparing VOO to other ETFs (IWM, VOOG, VOOV) are informational for allocation decisions but don’t directly move VOO’s price unless they trigger significant flows. VOO vs. IWM: 2 Iconic Indexes, 2 Very Different Slices of the U.S. Market
- Negative Sentiment: Market stretch and seasonality risk — technical analysts warn the recent rally may be an irregular B‑wave and that seasonality around April 18 could bring exhaustion and a reversal, which would pressure VOO if selling intensifies. S&P 500 Extends Irregular B‑Wave Rally Toward Key 7120 Level
- Negative Sentiment: Stretched indices and macro risks — several forecasts note indices are overbought and cite risks from rising costs, slower growth and upcoming bank earnings that could increase volatility and weigh on VOO. S&P 500: US Stock Market Forecast Holds Record High After Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire
- Negative Sentiment: Single-stock shocks can dent market breadth — headlines like a large negative move in Netflix show how concentrated individual stock moves or sector shocks can pull the index (and VOO) lower quickly. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Further Reading
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