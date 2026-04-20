Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Canerector Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,972,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,002,000 after buying an additional 2,379,395 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,936,000 after buying an additional 2,169,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,478,000 after buying an additional 1,818,125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

VOO stock opened at $652.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $620.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $467.33 and a fifty-two week high of $654.88.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

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