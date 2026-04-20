iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $343,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $713.36 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $510.83 and a 1 year high of $715.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.24. The firm has a market cap of $783.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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