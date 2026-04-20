Krilogy Financial LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 606,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 161,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,335,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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