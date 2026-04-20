SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $32,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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