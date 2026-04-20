Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,001 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $57,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

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Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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