Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $555,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 710,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 123,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.26 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.