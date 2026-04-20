Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Position Boosted by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 579,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 87,865 shares in the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

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