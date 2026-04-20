Head-To-Head Survey: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $409.02 million 3.03 $195.18 million $4.63 3.46 United Homes Group $406.69 million 0.17 -$16.25 million ($0.28) -4.21

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and United Homes Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 0 1 0 1 3.00 United Homes Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.53%. Given IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 85.84% 25.51% 12.39% United Homes Group -4.00% -45.10% -11.29%

Summary

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones beats United Homes Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels and resorts under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties, including apartment tower complexes; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, the company engages in the development and operation of stadium; and provision of ¡appa!, a digital customer loyalty system platform, for consumption in shopping malls, use of parking spaces, and redemption of corporate benefits. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

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