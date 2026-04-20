iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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