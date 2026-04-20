Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF $BAFE

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Separately, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000.

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Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BAFE opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.95. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report).

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