Revisor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 457.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Starbucks to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

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Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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