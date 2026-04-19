Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. $NBXG

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 766,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 395,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

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Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at $14.28 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%.

(Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.

Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.

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