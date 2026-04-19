Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,250 Amcor PLC $AMCR

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Amcor by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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