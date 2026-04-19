Defi App Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (HOME)

Defi App (HOME) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Defi App token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Defi App has a total market cap of $59.48 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Defi App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Defi App has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75,496.07 or 0.99744092 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,097.89 or 0.99784815 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defi App Profile

Defi App’s genesis date was June 9th, 2025. Defi App’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,703,611,111 tokens. The official website for Defi App is defi.app. Defi App’s official Twitter account is @defiapp. Defi App’s official message board is blog.defi.app.

Buying and Selling Defi App

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi App (HOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi App has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,703,611,111.35 in circulation. The last known price of Defi App is 0.01677518 USD and is down -11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,591,724.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defi.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defi App using one of the exchanges listed above.

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