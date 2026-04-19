Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,463,713 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 16,192,530 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,822,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

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Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $27.53 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,476.65. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chewy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 5,238.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Chewy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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