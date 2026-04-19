JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.89, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.

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Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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