Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 and last traded at GBX 76.10. 2,610,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,327,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AET shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Afentra to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 80 to GBX 115 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afentra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 104.33.

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Afentra Stock Performance

Afentra Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £171.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. Afentra plc was formerly known as Sterling Energy plc and changed its name to Afentra plc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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