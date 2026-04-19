Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.5050, with a volume of 6833323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,385.08. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,434.46. This trade represents a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,085 shares of company stock worth $10,337,582. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,626,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,537,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $416,900,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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