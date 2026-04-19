Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 and last traded at GBX 300, with a volume of 67997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £527.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.51.

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Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

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Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc (“UEM”) is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets.

UEM’s objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets.

UEM’s focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

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