FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,485,313 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,231,099 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.6%
FCN stock opened at $179.41 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $186.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.
In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.
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