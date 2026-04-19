Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 64,104 shares.The stock last traded at $0.6173 and had previously closed at $0.6183.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGGY. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 1.4%

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

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Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

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