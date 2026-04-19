Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of SMART Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $652.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.28 and a 200-day moving average of $623.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $467.33 and a one year high of $654.88. The company has a market cap of $892.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical de‑risking — reports of an Israel–Lebanon ceasefire lifted investor risk appetite and helped push the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting VOO’s gains. S&P 500 Hits New Record High Amid Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: Lower geopolitical war risk — comments that progress may be made on Iran reduced tail‑risk priced into markets, supporting equity futures and ETF flows into large‑cap S&P exposure. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership — recent strength has been concentrated in a set of tech names (not just the Magnificent 7), which is fueling the S&P 500 advance and boosting VOO since large-cap tech carries heavy index weight. 10 Tech Stocks Soar In The New Rally — None Are Magnificent 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary favoring accumulation — several outlets and analysts are calling this a buying opportunity for broad S&P exposure, a sentiment that can support flows into VOO but is not a guaranteed catalyst. ‘Time to Stock Up,’ Says Investor About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Product comparisons/positioning — articles comparing VOO to other ETFs (IWM, VOOG, VOOV) are informational for allocation decisions but don’t directly move VOO’s price unless they trigger significant flows. VOO vs. IWM: 2 Iconic Indexes, 2 Very Different Slices of the U.S. Market
- Negative Sentiment: Market stretch and seasonality risk — technical analysts warn the recent rally may be an irregular B‑wave and that seasonality around April 18 could bring exhaustion and a reversal, which would pressure VOO if selling intensifies. S&P 500 Extends Irregular B‑Wave Rally Toward Key 7120 Level
- Negative Sentiment: Stretched indices and macro risks — several forecasts note indices are overbought and cite risks from rising costs, slower growth and upcoming bank earnings that could increase volatility and weigh on VOO. S&P 500: US Stock Market Forecast Holds Record High After Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire
- Negative Sentiment: Single-stock shocks can dent market breadth — headlines like a large negative move in Netflix show how concentrated individual stock moves or sector shocks can pull the index (and VOO) lower quickly. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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