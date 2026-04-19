Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of SMART Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $652.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.28 and a 200-day moving average of $623.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $467.33 and a one year high of $654.88. The company has a market cap of $892.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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