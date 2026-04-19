Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $652.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $467.33 and a 1 year high of $654.88. The company has a market capitalization of $892.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $620.28 and a 200 day moving average of $623.59.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical de‑risking — reports of an Israel–Lebanon ceasefire lifted investor risk appetite and helped push the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting VOO’s gains. S&P 500 Hits New Record High Amid Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: Lower geopolitical war risk — comments that progress may be made on Iran reduced tail‑risk priced into markets, supporting equity futures and ETF flows into large‑cap S&P exposure. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership — recent strength has been concentrated in a set of tech names (not just the Magnificent 7), which is fueling the S&P 500 advance and boosting VOO since large-cap tech carries heavy index weight. 10 Tech Stocks Soar In The New Rally — None Are Magnificent 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary favoring accumulation — several outlets and analysts are calling this a buying opportunity for broad S&P exposure, a sentiment that can support flows into VOO but is not a guaranteed catalyst. ‘Time to Stock Up,’ Says Investor About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Product comparisons/positioning — articles comparing VOO to other ETFs (IWM, VOOG, VOOV) are informational for allocation decisions but don’t directly move VOO’s price unless they trigger significant flows. VOO vs. IWM: 2 Iconic Indexes, 2 Very Different Slices of the U.S. Market
- Negative Sentiment: Market stretch and seasonality risk — technical analysts warn the recent rally may be an irregular B‑wave and that seasonality around April 18 could bring exhaustion and a reversal, which would pressure VOO if selling intensifies. S&P 500 Extends Irregular B‑Wave Rally Toward Key 7120 Level
- Negative Sentiment: Stretched indices and macro risks — several forecasts note indices are overbought and cite risks from rising costs, slower growth and upcoming bank earnings that could increase volatility and weigh on VOO. S&P 500: US Stock Market Forecast Holds Record High After Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire
- Negative Sentiment: Single-stock shocks can dent market breadth — headlines like a large negative move in Netflix show how concentrated individual stock moves or sector shocks can pull the index (and VOO) lower quickly. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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