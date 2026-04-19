Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $652.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $467.33 and a 1 year high of $654.88. The company has a market capitalization of $892.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $620.28 and a 200 day moving average of $623.59.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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