Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.60.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $362.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $584.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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