Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 114,658 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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