Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.33% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $91,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $71.31.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index. The Index measures the investment return of Treasury STRIPS, coupon and principal, with maturities ranging from 20 to 30 years. A Treasury STRIP represents a single coupon payment, or a single principal payment, from a United States Treasury security that has been stripped into separately tradable components.

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