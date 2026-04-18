John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $410.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,378.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

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John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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