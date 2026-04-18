Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,108,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,035,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,108,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 195,330 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 968,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 3.0%

RHP opened at $103.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.