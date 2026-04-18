Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FHN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

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First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $139,257.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon News Summary

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First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

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