Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 659.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,843 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,632,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,482,000 after buying an additional 1,112,701 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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