Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Positive Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $839.00 to $870.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.95.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.9%

GS opened at $925.73 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $494.68 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $868.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $857.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock worth $46,195,364 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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