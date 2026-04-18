Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY) Short Interest Update

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,893 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 12,759 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Stock Up 0.3%

CPSY opened at $25.43 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

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Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Company Profile

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The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF January (CPSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSY was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

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