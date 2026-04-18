WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,892 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 55,421 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. CWM LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 209,424.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 433,508 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $10,016,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 121,443 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $7,804,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,499,000 after purchasing an additional 85,364 shares in the last quarter.

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WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EPS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.95. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. Companies in the Index are incorporated and listed in the United States, and have generated positive cumulative earnings over their most recent four fiscal quarters prior to the Index measurement date.

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