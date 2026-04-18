iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,206 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 49,645 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.24 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,866,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,162,000 after buying an additional 60,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,258,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,167,000 after buying an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,337,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,314,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

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