Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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