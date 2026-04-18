Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.48.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE UNP opened at $251.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $206.63 and a one year high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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