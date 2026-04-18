Cezar Augusto Janikian Sells 17,000 Shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) VP Cezar Augusto Janikian sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $99,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $314,673.09. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Banco Santander Brasil Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

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Banco Santander Brasil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander Brasil

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 9,770,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,697,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,957,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 430,531 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $9,772,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $4,735,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 163,314 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander Brasil

Key Stories Impacting Banco Santander Brasil

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander Brasil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a special dividend of $0.1064 per ADS payable May 18 to holders of record April 23 (ex-dividend April 23) — a near-term cash return that can support the share price. MarketBeat article

Company announced a special dividend of $0.1064 per ADS payable May 18 to holders of record April 23 (ex-dividend April 23) — a near-term cash return that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded BSBR from Buy to Strong-Buy (March 27), which could attract buyers if investors follow that research. Wall Street Zen upgrade

Wall Street Zen upgraded BSBR from Buy to Strong-Buy (March 27), which could attract buyers if investors follow that research. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: Weiss Ratings cut BSBR to Hold while coverage overall averages to a “Hold” rating — this produces balanced pressure rather than a clear directional catalyst. Weiss Ratings

Analyst coverage is mixed: Weiss Ratings cut BSBR to Hold while coverage overall averages to a “Hold” rating — this produces balanced pressure rather than a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional moves show small-scale repositioning: several funds added or trimmed modest stakes in recent quarters (institutional ownership ~14.5%), which is not a large directional change.

Institutional moves show small-scale repositioning: several funds added or trimmed modest stakes in recent quarters (institutional ownership ~14.5%), which is not a large directional change. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders executed sizable stock sales in March (timing/pricing near $5.79–$5.95): Jean Paulo Kambourakis sold 36,721 shares (~$216k), cutting his stake by ~53.7%. SEC filing

Multiple insiders executed sizable stock sales in March (timing/pricing near $5.79–$5.95): Jean Paulo Kambourakis sold 36,721 shares (~$216k), cutting his stake by ~53.7%. Negative Sentiment: Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi sold 38,000 shares (~$220k) on March 19, trimming her holding by ~52.8%. SEC filing

Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi sold 38,000 shares (~$220k) on March 19, trimming her holding by ~52.8%. Negative Sentiment: Alexandre Guimaraes Soares sold 35,443 shares (~$210k) on March 19, a ~54.8% reduction. SEC filing

Alexandre Guimaraes Soares sold 35,443 shares (~$210k) on March 19, a ~54.8% reduction. Negative Sentiment: Other insider disposals include Alexandre Teixeira De Araujo (20,156 shares), VP Cezar Augusto Janikian (17,000 shares), Eduardo Alvarez Garrido (16,500 shares) and Michele Soares Ishii (12,000 shares); these aggregated sales raise governance/insider-confidence questions for some investors. Sample SEC filing

About Banco Santander Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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