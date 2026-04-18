Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,810 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 67.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 60.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 273,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 103,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 830,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE CTRA opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

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