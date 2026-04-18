Nir Debbi Sells 4,166 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $137,727.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 4,302,269 shares in the company, valued at $142,233,013.14. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $130,229.16.

On Monday, March 16th, Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $287,537.32.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.91 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

Global-e Online News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive — GLBE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with several recent upgrades and raised price targets (Benchmark raised its target to $60, UBS maintains a “buy”, Zacks and WallStreetZen upgraded). This analyst momentum supports investor confidence. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains constructive — GLBE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with several recent upgrades and raised price targets (Benchmark raised its target to $60, UBS maintains a “buy”, Zacks and WallStreetZen upgraded). This analyst momentum supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation — multiple funds (Price T. Rowe, Dragoneer, Wasatch, Janus Henderson) have materially increased holdings, leaving roughly 94.6% of float held by institutions, which can underpin buy-side demand. MarketBeat GLBE

Large institutional accumulation — multiple funds (Price T. Rowe, Dragoneer, Wasatch, Janus Henderson) have materially increased holdings, leaving roughly 94.6% of float held by institutions, which can underpin buy-side demand. Neutral Sentiment: Business fundamentals remain unchanged in reporting — Global-e is a cross-border e‑commerce platform with scalable SaaS + payments offerings; long-term growth story intact but valuation (high P/E) implies expectations for continued revenue expansion. Company Profile

Business fundamentals remain unchanged in reporting — Global-e is a cross-border e‑commerce platform with scalable SaaS + payments offerings; long-term growth story intact but valuation (high P/E) implies expectations for continued revenue expansion. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by executives — CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares (~$560.8k) and earlier sold 4,332 shares; President Nir Debbi sold several tranches (including 4,166 shares ~ $137.7k and later smaller lots); COO Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares (~$143.1k). Each sale represented only small percentage reductions in their large holdings, but clustered sales can be perceived negatively by some investors. CEO filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global-e Online by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global-e Online by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

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Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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