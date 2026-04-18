Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $115,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JonesTrading lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 5,814 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $67,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,157 shares in the company, valued at $697,821.20. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,459 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $179,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,394.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,461 shares of company stock valued at $422,948 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of -1.74. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

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