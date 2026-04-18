Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $22,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 340,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,452,113.64. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $24,284,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $463.65 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $477.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.32.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.