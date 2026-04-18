Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 187,301 Shares of Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 1,212.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,301 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Embecta were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth $5,178,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Embecta Price Performance

EMBC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Embecta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMBC

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

Further Reading

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