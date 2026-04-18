Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 254,012 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 305.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mativ were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,950,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mativ by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 658,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mativ currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE:MATV opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $524.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.39%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

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