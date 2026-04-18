Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,070 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of AWI opened at $179.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.65 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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