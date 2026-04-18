Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,252 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qfin were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 38.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 703.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xiaohuan Chen purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $2,449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Qfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Qfin had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $584.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qfin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1,143.0%. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QFIN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qfin from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QFIN

About Qfin

(Free Report)

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

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