Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $1.92 Million Position in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 244,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in United Microelectronics by 1,794.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 537,777 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Stock Up 9.6%
NYSE:UMC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.60.
Get Our Latest Analysis on United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.
UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.
Further Reading
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