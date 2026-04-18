Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $1.92 Million Position in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 244,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in United Microelectronics by 1,794.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 537,777 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Microelectronics Stock Up 9.6%

NYSE:UMC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

Further Reading

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